Losing candidates in Bajaur reject results

KHAR: The Bajaur Political Alliance and all the losing candidates for NA-40 and NA-41 on Saturday rejected the election results and termed it an organised rigging. The announcement was made at a meeting of the Political Alliance and losing candidates at a meeting chaired by Syed Abdul Manan, president of the alliance. Awami National Party candidates Gul Afzal and Gulzada, Pakistan People’s Party candidate Khan Bahadar, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate Maulana Abdur Rashid, independent candidates Malik Ayaz, Qari Abdul Majeed and Said Badshah attended the meeting.
