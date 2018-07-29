Too hot to handle

Climate experts have warned that the effects of climate change mean the world can expect higher temperatures and more frequent heatwaves with poor communities likely to be worst affected. Heat is neglected because it is both an invisible and hard-to-document disaster that claims lives largely behind closed doors. The UN’s World Meteorological Organization said in March that the past three years were the hottest on record. The World Health Organization says heat stress, linked to climate change, is likely to cause 38,000 extra deaths a year worldwide between 2030 and 2050. In view of the above mentioned, there is a dire need to take effective measures to tackle heatwave. Pakistan should adopt clean energy to reduce carbon emissions and save people from the drastic effects of heatwaves.

Khan Faraz ( Peshawar )