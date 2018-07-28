PIA begins pre-Haj operation from Sialkot

SIALKOT: The PIA on Friday started its operation for carrying the Haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from the Sialkot International Airport.

The first PIA flight, No PK-7081, departed with 329 Haj pilgrims. Punjab Haj Director Saeed Ahmed Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Munawar Hussain, the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) chairman and others were present on the occasion.

bodies found: Two unidentified bodies were found from the canals in separate incidents here on Friday. The locals found the body of a 60-year-old unidentified man from a canal near Khambranwala. Another body of a 25-year-old was found near Head Bambanwala. The Rescue-1122 personnel recovered the bodies and handed them over to the police. Reportedly, the youth’s body was many days old and rotten.