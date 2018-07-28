Secretary lauds DTL performance

LAHORE: Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Bahadur Qazi visited Drugs Testing Laboratory (DTL) on Friday. Additional Secretary (Drugs Control) Muhammad Sohail and Director DTL Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman briefed the secretary about the procedure and performance of the laboratory. Deputy Secretary (Drugs Control) Aamir Shahzad and Director Operations Dr Yadullah Ali and others were also present. The secretary was informed that Drugs Testing Laboratory Lahore was established in 1970, later it was revamped in 2016.