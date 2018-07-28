Mahesh Malani becomes first Hindu to win NA seat from Tharparkar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Mahesh Kumar Malani became the first member of the Hindu community to win a National Assembly seat from Tharparkar district. Malani defeated his rival candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance Arab Zakaullah in NA-222. Malani bagged 37,245 votes, while Zakaullah received only 18,323 votes. It may be mentioned here that Mahesh Malani, a Hindu Rajasthani Pushkarna Brahamin politician had remained a member of the parliament from 2003-08 on a reserved seat, nominated by the PPP. He was also elected as an Member Provincial Assembly in Sindh during the 2013 general elections.
