Sat July 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2018

Mahesh Malani becomes first Hindu to win NA seat from Tharparkar

SUKKUR: A leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Mahesh Kumar Malani became the first member of the Hindu community to win a National Assembly seat from Tharparkar district. Malani defeated his rival candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance Arab Zakaullah in NA-222. Malani bagged 37,245 votes, while Zakaullah received only 18,323 votes. It may be mentioned here that Mahesh Malani, a Hindu Rajasthani Pushkarna Brahamin politician had remained a member of the parliament from 2003-08 on a reserved seat, nominated by the PPP. He was also elected as an Member Provincial Assembly in Sindh during the 2013 general elections.

