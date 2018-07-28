Sat July 28, 2018
Sports

July 28, 2018

Legends hope for turnaround in sports under Imran Khan

KARACHI: Former legends are hoping that Pakistan will go up in all sports with Imran Khan, a former cricket captain, ruling the country.“He has broad vision and I strongly believe that under him we will go up in all sports,” Pakistan’s legendary hockey skipper Islahuddin Siddiqui told PPI.

Jahangir Khan, dubbed as the sportsperson of the millennium for remaining undefeated in 555 competitive games, said that he was expecting turnaround not only in sports but in every walk of life. “I hope Imran Khan will straighten everything, including sports,” said Khan.

Imran’s teammate and one of the finest batsmen Pakistan ever produced, Javed Miandad said that Khan would put the country in the direction of progress in all departments.

“I have played with him and nobody knows him better than me. He has always played for Pakistan and if any decision went against some individual, it certainly was in favour of Pakistan,” he said.

