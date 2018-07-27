Two dead as vehicle swept away by flooding stream

LOWER DIR: A female presiding officer and a police constable died when a coach, carrying polling staff, was swept away while crossing a flooded stream on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. Police said the vehicle carrying polling staff from Chakdara to Timergara was swept away by gushing water due to heavy rain in the Uch Kharkai area. Others managed to save their lives but female presiding officer Sajida Begum from Malakand and police constable Obaidullah were swept along with vehicle. Sajida’s body was recovered from Warsak Uch on early Thursday morning, whereas search was still progress for the body of the drowned policeman.