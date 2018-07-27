July 31 last date for ‘Mili Naghma’ contest

Islamabad: Lok Virsa is holding a contest of popular ‘Mili Naghmas’ to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

According to a radio report interested individuals can apply throughemail at the address [email protected] before 31st of this month.

Auditions will take place in the first week of August and selected contestants will perform live on stage on the next month at Lok Virsa.