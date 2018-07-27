Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

A
APP
July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Farmers must remove weeds from fields’

LAHORE: It has been observed that cotton crop is susceptible to attack of Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCV) this year due to climatic change. A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Thursday that farmers must eliminate weeds from the cotton fields to mitigate the impact of this disease. Cotton Leaf Curl Virus mainly spreads due to attack of Whitefly which serves as mediator of this disease. He said in case of attack of Cotton Leaf Curl Virus, farmers should start application of fertilizer particularly Magnesium could mitigate impact of the disease.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar