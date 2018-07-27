Gang arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Federal Investigation Cyber Crime Circle on Thursday arrested a 10-member gang on charges of committing fraud with people. The arrested gang members allegedly used to impersonate security officials and defraud the ordinary people. The accused used to call people and get sensitive information regarding their bank accounts, and they withdrew amounts.
