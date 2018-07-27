Fri July 27, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
July 27, 2018

Gang arrested

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Cyber Crime Circle on Thursday arrested a 10-member gang on charges of committing fraud with people. The arrested gang members allegedly used to impersonate security officials and defraud the ordinary people. The accused used to call people and get sensitive information regarding their bank accounts, and they withdrew amounts.

