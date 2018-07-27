CM grieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari has expressed grief over the martyrdom of five army personnel in an accident in Battagram and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He paid tributes to the martyrs who have embraced martyrdom while performing their duties and prayed to Allah Almighty to give solace to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.
Comments