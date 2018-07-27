Fri July 27, 2018
World

AFP
July 27, 2018

India detains mother over dead baby in plane toilet

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old woman was detained after a dead newborn baby was found in the toilet of an Indian passenger plane, police told AFP on Thursday.

Cabin crew on the domestic AirAsia flight on Wednesday found the dead foetus minutes before the plane landed in New Delhi. "A doctor from the medical team at Delhi International Airport confirmed that the baby had been delivered on board," an airline statement said.

AirAsia said that all female passengers were questioned before the suspect was identified and detained. "A 19-year-old acknowledged that she had delivered the baby and was taken to the hospital for medical attention and examination," police official Sanjay Bhatia said.

