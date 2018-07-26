PTI leading on almost all DG Khan seats

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was leading in all four National Assembly constituencies of the district till filing of the report, as per the initial unofficial, unconfirmed results.

Also, the party was leading in five provincial assembly constituencies with heavy margin, out of total eight constituencies. The bigwigs of Pakisatn Muslim League-Nawaz, who were facing defeat, included former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and former federal minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari and an independent candidate Sardar Dost Mohammad Khan Khosa.

Independent contestant Hanif Pitafi also staged a big upset in PP-289 where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and PML-N also lost the contest.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf contestants leading the election include Khwaja Shiraz Mahmood, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa, Zartaj Gul and Sardar Mohammad Khan Leghari from NA-189, NA-190, NA-191 and NA-192. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf contestants elected as MPA include Khwaja Mohammad Dawood Sulemani from PP-285, Sardar Usman Buzdar from PP-286, Sardar Javed Akhtar from PP-287, Sardar Ahmed Ali Dareshak from PP-290, Sardar Mohayuddin Khosa from PP-291 while the results of PP-288 and PP-292 were still awaited till filing of the report. On the other hand, independent contestant Mohammad Hanif Pitafi made history by defeating former Punjab chief minister and independent contestant Sardar Dost Mohammad Khan Khosa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Dr Shaheena Najeeb Khosa and Pakisatn Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Syed Abdul Aleem Shah from PP-289.