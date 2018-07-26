ISPR thanks nation for love to armed forces, LEAs

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Wednesday thanked the nation for showering their love and respect on the armed forces and law enforcement agencies (LEASs) during the polls. In a tweet, Gen Ghafoor said, “U (nation) have rejected all kinds of malicious propaganda. We are strong because we have your (nation’s) unflinching support.” “Our lives are dedicated to Pakistan and its People. Pakistan wins again!”