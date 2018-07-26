Peaceful polling day in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The polling day remained peaceful in the Nowshera district where more than 700,000 voters cast their votes for the two National Assembly and five provincial assembly constituencies in the general election. The women voters faced problems at some polling stations in Kheshgi Payan and Nowshera Kalan.

Also, three persons were arrested on the charges of vote-buying in Nowshera. Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, District Returning Officer Nasrullah Khan Gandapur said overall the voter turnout was 40 to 60 percent. He said women voters actively took part in the election. The official said the two persons identified as Daud Khan and Tariq Khan were arrested on the charges of selling vote. He said the two men had taken out ballot papers in a bid to sell the vote. The official said that overall polling was held in a peaceful environment.