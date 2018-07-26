Low voter turnout in Mansehra, Haripur districts

MANSEHRA: The district witnessed a low turnout of voters, particularly of women, as compared to the 2013 general elections.

The presence of voters at the polling stations in the urban parts of Mansehra remained thin since morning when the polling was stared and till the entire process was wrapped up in evening at about 6 pm. “We have been expecting a massive rush of voters at polling stations but got disappointed as voters couldn’t show up in a bulk as we witnessed in previous general elections here,” stated Mohammad Hanif, an activist of a political party.

According to the presiding officer of a combined polling station established at Siren forest division offices in Channia, hardly 115 voters, including 18 women, could cast votes there. “A total of 974 voters including 468 women, were registered here but so far only 115 voters could exercise their right to vote,” said the official.

HARIPUR: Polling concluded in Haripur district peacefully amid a tight security as around 2202 security personnel including army troops, FC and police performed duties to maintain law and order.