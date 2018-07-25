Pak footballers down Bahrain in practice match

LAHORE: Pakistan football team defeated Bahrain’s Al Riffa Club in their second practice match during their tour of Bahrain ahead of the Asian Games and SAFF Championship as preparations are under way.

Pakistan, who went down fighting against Buddaiya Club earlier, defeated Al Riffa by 1-0 in their second friendly practice game.The only goal in the match came off a penalty, wherein Denmark-based Mohammad Ali netted the ball brilliantly on a retake.

The national football team is currently in Bahrain for a two-week-long preparatory tour. The team is set to play two more matches against Bahrain’s local football clubs before coming back to Pakistan on July 31.