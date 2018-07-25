Cricketers back from Zimbabwe

LAHORE: Some members of the national cricket team have reached home after their tour of Zimbabwe where they won the Tri-nation T20 Tournament as well as the five-match ODI series against the hosts.

The tri-nation series involved Pakistan Zimbabwe and Australia. The team started to arrive in small groups from Tuesday onward after a successful tour of Zimbabwe. Members of the team also set several records. The team made a clean sweep of 5-0 in the five-match one-day series. The players started arriving home from Dubai.

Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmad was the first member of the team to arrive home and landed in Karachi on Tuesday evening. The largest group comprising 11 players and officials including Azhar Mahmood, Talat Ali, Mickey Arthur, Aun Muhammad Zaidi, Talha Ejaz, Colonel (retd) Azam Khan, Hasan Ali, Fahim Ashraf, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Hafeez and Asif Ali will reach Lahore on July 25 at 1:50am.

The third group of players comprising Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz and Usman Shinwari will land at Islamabad airport on the same day.Record shattering batsman Fakhar Zaman who scored a first double century ion ODIs is the lone player to arrive in Peshawar also on the same day. Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik is the last member of the team to arrive at his hometown Sialkot on July 26.