Wed July 25, 2018
World

AFP
July 25, 2018

200 environmental activists killed in 2017

PARIS: More than 200 environmental activists were murdered last year as government-sponsored killings linked to lucrative projects by vast agriculture multinationals soared, a rights group warned on Tuesday. Global Witness said it had documented 207 cases where activists were killed while trying to protect land from development, often for production of consumer staples such as coffee and palm oil, making 2017 the deadliest year on record for environmentalists.

