Plea to put off election in NA-127

LAHORE: A petition has been moved before the Lahore High Court seeking postponement of elections in Lahore's NA-127.

The NA-127 is the constituency from where the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was contesting before she was disqualified by an accountability court in the Avenfield corruption reference.

One Imran Butt submitted an application through his counsel requesting the court to postpone the election in NA-127.

He contended that the ECP had postponed elections in NA-60 after the PML-N candidate Hanif Abbasi was disqualified and sent to jail by a special court a few days earlier.

He said that Maryam had also been disqualified but the election was still going to be held in the constituency.

The petitioner argued that as per the Constitution, all citizens are equal in eyes of the law, but Maryam was being discriminated against by the ECP. The petitioner implored the court to postpone the election in NA-127.