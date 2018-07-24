Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh celebrates 24 years as head of Sindh Madressatul Islam

Karachi: The faculty and senior staff members of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) celebrated completion of 24years of Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor SMIU, as the head of this historic institute on Saturday. Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh along with deans, chairperson, faculty, senior management and staff members performed cake cutting ceremony. On that occasion they all prayed from more success and development of SMIU.

While talking to the participants Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that it was a great achievement that this historic institution was transformed from a typical public sector school to a modern and quality university within last 24 years.

Referring to the last 24 years he said that when he had taken charge of SMI as its Principal, 24 years ago on 21 July 1994, it was seemed as a complete traditional public sector school, where no basic facilities, even drinking water, was available for students. The school was also lacking discipline on every stage.

He said that SMI being a Alma-Mater of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other leading figures of the country was needed full concern, devotion, commitment, honesty and loyalty of its leadership, and he along with the teachers and staff members transformed it from a traditional school to a modern academic institute within a short period.***