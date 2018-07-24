Kamran Tessori not to contest polls

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Kamran Tessori said on Monday that he would not contest the general elections from any constituency, Geo News reported.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the entire authority of the MQM-P was exercised by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. “The responsibility for the results of the July 25 polls will fall on the MQM-P,” said the disgruntled leader.

Tessori alleged that the MQM-P members had taken decisions of their own choice, but in the same vein he said he did not have any ideological differences with the party. “I don’t want to give any chance to the MQM-P Bahadurabad faction.”

Tessori said he had reservations over the sixth national census and delimitations of constituencies in Sindh. Earlier, he had announced that he would contest the elections as an independent candidate.