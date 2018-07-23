Mon July 23, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2018

Seven injured as rival groups scuffle

LANDIKOTAL: Seven people were injured when two rival political groups scuffled over the issue of arranging a corner meeting in Lakhkar village in Landikotal tehsil of the Khyber tribal district, officials said on Sunday.

The sources said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and independent candidate Shajee Gul supporters scuffled with each other in the village. They hit each other knives and fired gunshots.

Seven people, identified as Kalimullah, Khanimullah, Sardar, Murad, Saddam, Abdul Wahab and Salman were injured.

