Mon July 23, 2018
July 23, 2018

PHP arrests 89 accused, recovers 6 children

LAHORE: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 89 alleged criminals including 36 proclaimed offenders during an operation on the highway last week.

According to PHP spokesman, the officials also recovered 217-litre liquor, 4,465-gram charas, one kalashnikov, five guns, 19 pistols and 128 bullets from the arrested people.

