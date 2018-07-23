PHP arrests 89 accused, recovers 6 children

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 89 alleged criminals including 36 proclaimed offenders during an operation on the highway last week.
According to PHP spokesman, the officials also recovered 217-litre liquor, 4,465-gram charas, one kalashnikov, five guns, 19 pistols and 128 bullets from the arrested people.
