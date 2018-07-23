Caretaker CM inaugurates Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari Sunday inaugurated the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology.

After inauguration, he visited the institute and inspected its different sections.

He also met with patients and inquired about their health.

The institute will facilitate patients from six districts of the division with the latest medical treatments.

The Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology is equipped with the latest facilities, including heart surgeries, CCU, cardiac emergency, angiography, angioplasty, eco-cardiograph, radiology and technical laboratories.

This project whose foundation stone was laid in 2006 and construction started in 2007, however, it was made operational fully after 12 years by the interim government.

The institute capacity of 200 beds and initially arrangement of 100 beds is available. It will provide around 50 lac patients with the latest medical facilities.

With the establishment of the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology, patients would not be needed to refer to Lahore or other big cities.

The OPD was established in this institute in 2014 and in 2016 coronary angiography facility was made available for the public. Now in 2018, it offers 24 hours emergency and the latest facilities of CCU and cardiac surgery.

Many senior registrar of cardiology, senior registrar cardiac surgery, 33 medical officers and 58 nurses are performing their duties in the institute.

While addressing on this occasion, the caretaker CM said that in-time completion of such projects was the need of the hour as it would provide people of that area with quality medical facilities.

He said that serving humanity was the responsibility of every one along with the government and role of doctors and nurses in this noble cause was undeniable. He said that the facility inaugurated today would flourish further in future and will assist the community.

Patients not only from Wazirabad but from Gujranwala division and other neighboring areas will also benefit from this hospital whose credit went to the collective teamwork, he added.

Hassan Askari said that even though it took 12 long years to complete this project but:" We hope that other needful facilities will be provided within time".

He congratulated Caretaker Health Minister Jawad Khan and his team who worked hard day and night to complete this project and now it was attending 1,500 patients on average on a daily basis.