Mon July 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No seat adjustment with ANP: PPP leader

PESHAWAR: A local leader of Pakistan People’s Party and candidate for NA-26 Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Sunday dispelled the impression that his party and Awami National Party (ANP) had made seat adjustment in Nowshera.

Feroze Jamal denied a report published in The News that the local leaders of ANP and PPP were making the seat-to-seat adjustment in Nowshera against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates.

The PPP has fielded Khan Pervez Khan for NA-25 and Feroze Jamal Shah for NA-26 to contest against PTI’s Pervez Khattak and Dr Imran Khattak, respectively.

The ANP has awarded tickets to its district president and former nazim Malik Juma Khan for NA-25 and Jamal Khattak for NA-26 Nowshera for July 25 polls.

Similarly, the Muttahida Majlis -e-Amal (MMA) has nominated Asif Luqman Qazi of Jamaat-e-Islami for NA-26 while Pir Zulfiqar Shah of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl for NA-25.

Feroze Jamal Shah, while denying the seat-to-seat adjustment between the ANP and PPP, claimed that his party candidates were in a better position to win the election. He said the PPP had fielded popular candidates for National Assembly and provincial assembly constituencies in the district.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar