Persons with disabilities get clear mention in parties’ manifestos

Islamabad : Political parties’ manifestos for general election 2018 are more precise and clear about the issues of persons living with disabilities as compared to the manifestos of 2013 elections which show increased level of understanding within mainstream political forces of the country.

The conclusion was derived through a comprehensive analysis of political parties’ manifestos by Potohar Mental Health Association (PMHA) with the support of Hashoo Foundation. The report findings were shared and discussed at the launch of ‘Disability Audit of Political Parties’ Manifestos’, organised on Sunday.

The report was aimed to examine the commitments of all the major political and democratic forces to make the political and social reality of Pakistan inclusive for persons living with disabilities and what they have promised to develop and pass comprehensive legislation for the mainstreaming of persons living with disabilities in their parties’ manifestos general election 2013 and 2018.

The report mentions that in 2018 manifestos, the political parties came up with concrete strategies to address the issues of this marginalized segment of the society and hopes that this will definitely pave the way for practical implementation when they will come into power.

The report suggests that all the major political and democratic forces of Pakistan, whether they are part of the government or opposition, should join hands together and show their political will and commitment to pass comprehensive legislation at national level for persons living with disabilities to mainstream them, involve persons living with disabilities in decision making processes, address the issue of inconsistent data about persons living with disabilities and allocate appropriate number of seats and seats and resources.

The report also urges political forces to take some necessary action to ensure the inclusive education system, priority basis health facilities, employment opportunities besides addressing the needs of women and children living with disabilities and bringing all type of attitudinal and infrastructural barriers at zero level to make society inclusive where everyone can enjoy his or her life without being judged and discriminated.

The report reviews manifestoes of three national-level parties namely Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and one KP-based Awami National Party (ANP).

The review noted that unlike the past, this time, clear references have made by all leading parties to work for the welfare of the PWDs. Specifically, no party previously called for legislating on disability. It was only this time, for the upcoming polls in 2018, that all the three national-level parties call for taking measures that can prove to be first steps in the direction of passing comprehensive legislation for the welfare of PWDs.