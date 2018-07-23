Abid Boxer says he’ll rebut Shahbaz claims about him

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former police inspector Abid Boxer has said he will rebut the claim made by the former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif about him.
While addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said he would leave the country if he failed to prove his claims about the chief minister. He demanded that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) should be constituted to look into the cases registered against him when he was abroad.
