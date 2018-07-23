Mon July 23, 2018
July 23, 2018

Shady and shaky

Peshawar’s BRT project is laced with a myriad of irregularities. This news has come as a shock for many who were under the impression that the party which criticises the authorities for their poor performance will fail to complete development project efficiently.

Now that the Peshawar High Court has referred the case to NAB, it is hoped that the authorities will find the reasons for the delay of the project.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi

