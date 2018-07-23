PPP accuses caretaker government of bias

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has condemned “the bias” shown by the caretaker Sindh government in denying it the opportunity to hold a public meeting in the city on July 20 on the pretext of the Election Commission of Pakistan's electoral code of conduct.

In a statement issued on Sunday, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi said the party was denied permission to hold a public meeting near Mazar-e-Quaid, while the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) was granted permission to hold a similar public meeting by the local administration.

Mehdi alleged that the electoral code of conduct seemed to be inconsistent in its application. He said that the provincial government was discriminating against PPP while favouring its opponents.

He mentioned that PPP had planned to hold a public meeting on July 20 to be addressed by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after the completion of his campaign in Punjab. However, the administration’s refusal has raised suspicions. Mehdi demanded that the chief election commissioner take notice of the unjust actions of the caretaker government.