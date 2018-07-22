Sun July 22, 2018
National

OC
Our Correpondent
July 22, 2018

Independent candidate ends life

JARANWALA: An independent candidate for NA-103 and PP-103 allegedly committed suicide on Saturday. Mirza Mohammad Ahmad had filed his nomination papers from the two constituencies as an independent candidate and was allotted the election symbol of pick up. Earlier, he had applied for a PTI ticket but he couldn’t get.

