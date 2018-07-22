Independent candidate ends life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JARANWALA: An independent candidate for NA-103 and PP-103 allegedly committed suicide on Saturday. Mirza Mohammad Ahmad had filed his nomination papers from the two constituencies as an independent candidate and was allotted the election symbol of pick up. Earlier, he had applied for a PTI ticket but he couldn’t get.
