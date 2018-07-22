PTI cannot deceive people through hollow slogans: Hoti

MARDAN: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and candidate for NA-21 and PK-53 Ameer Haider Hoti on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had cheated the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the name of ‘change’ in the previous election.

“The PTI deceived the masses in the name of merit and corruption-free Pakistan but its own provincial government was involved in corruption and kickbacks in the province,” Hoti told a meeting wherein PTI district finance secretary and founder member Jehanzeb Afzal along with his supporters announced joining the ANP.

He welcomed the new entrants and hoped the party would now further strengthen in the constituency. He added that now Pakhtuns were aware and could not be cheated through on hollow slogans.

The ANP leader hoped that Pakhtuns would cast vote against the PTI and get rid of the “fake” leadership in the upcoming election 2018.