Imran in a fix after watching empty chairs in rally: Bilawal

THARPARKAR: The Chairman, Pakistan People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said on Saturday that Imran Khan got confused and nervous after watching empty chairs at his rally, and has lost all hope.



While addressing a rally in Nagarparkar area of Tharparkar, he said our successful rallies across the country are a reply to all those forces who thought that the PPP was a spent force after the martyrdom of [Zulfikar Ali] Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He said despite threats and obstructions, he visited various parts of the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa and Punjab and got huge response from the lovers of his grand father late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He said unnatural alliances have once again been created against the PPP but the nation like before will reject them, he added. Our 'jiyalas' were not scared of [Pervez] Musharraf or Zia he said, adding and even now the party supporters favour democracy.

Bilawal went on to say that the martyred former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had dreamed of Thar Coal project and now coal is being extracted from Tharparkar. He said that his slain mother loved the people of Thar so much that she named her daughter Bakhtawar after the peasant leader Shaheed Mai Bakhtawar and the Tharis in return named her the "Marvi of Malir". He urged the people of the desert region to vote for the PPP candidates including Qasim Siraj Soomro, Pir Noor Mohammad Shah Jilani and other contestants from Thar for their better and safe future, as according to him, party would change the fate of the Tharis.

He said our fight is against unemployment, poverty and cruelty and expressed the hope that his party would form government at the centre. The PPP chairman said the PPP after coming to power would first try to reduce poverty by providing food cards and by launching the poverty reduction programmes. Bilawal said his party's manifesto is people friendly and would resolve the issues of the people after coming into power, as he doesn't want power for himself but for the people of the country, he added. The people of Sindh know about the conspiracies against the PPP, but the people will foil them, the PPP chairman said. Bilawal said both the former chief ministers Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Syed Murad Ali Shah did their best for Sindh and Tharparkar.