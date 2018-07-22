Sherpao urges people to vote for honest leadership

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Saturday urged the people to vote for honest leadership in the upcoming general elections to resolve issues being confronted by the people.

“Pakhtuns are passing through a critical time of their history and if they do not get united, they would be further pushed into crises due to wrong policies of the rulers,” Sherpao said while speaking at a meeting here at Watan Kor.

He said irrespective of personal and political consideration, the whole nation should work to save the country from further chaos.

Aftab Sherpao lamented that the so-called champion of ‘change’ did not even fulfill a single pledge made during the last general election.

He said that the masses were fed up with the unpopular and wrong policies of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Aftab Sherpao underlined the need for taking effective measures for peace in the region which, he said, was essential for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said concerted efforts were required to bring an end to the bloodshed in the region.

The QWP chief stressed the need for removing the mistrust between the two countries and suggested that contacts at the government and people’s level should be enhanced to promote goodwill and harmony for bright future.

He deplored that the hours-long loadshedding had already badly affected the province’s socio-economic structure bringing the economic development process to a total standstill.

Aftab Sherpao said the QWP will leave no stone unturned to remove the sense of growing deprivation among Pakhtuns and would struggle for their rights at every forum