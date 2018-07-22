Vatican suspends Chilean deacon accused of child abuse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SANTIAGO: The Vatican dismissed a Chilean deacon over sexual abuse accusations in central Chile, the archdiocese of the city of Rancagua said Friday, amid a widespread abuse scandal gripping the country´s Catholic Church. Luis Rubio was arrested for improper conduct and sexual abuse of minors when he was in charge of a Las Cabras school in 2013. A year later, the archdiocese of Rancagua dismissed him from his duties while an investigation was underway, with the results sent to the Vatican, which has now expelled him. Rubio´s case was brought to the forefront in May when a television report revealed an alleged network of sexual abuse carried out by a group of religious figures collectively known as “The Family.” Rubio was interviewed in the report, during which he admitted he had “made a mistake, but not committed a crime.” A total of 14 priests and other religious figures were suspended as the Church investigated the network, while Rancagua prosecutors also opened their own investigation.
