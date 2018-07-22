Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bosworth sets world best in 3,000m walk

LONDON: Britain’s Tom Bosworth opened the London Diamond League meeting in style with a world outdoor best performance in the 3,000m walk on Saturday.

Bosworth, a former circus performer, attacked the clock from the start and crossed the line at the London Stadium in 10 minutes 43.84 seconds, smashing the old outdoor mark of 10:47.11, set by Italy’s Giovanni De Benedicts in May 1990.

Bosworth has gone quicker indoors, clocking 10:30.28 on the boards in Glasgow in February. The 28-year-old from Kent set a world mile best in the Anniversary Games Diamond League meeting in London a year ago. “I really wanted it. I’ve just come down from altitude and didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said. “The crowd really helped me. There’s something about competing in this stadium.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar