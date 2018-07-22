PML-N candidates allege discrimination

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate for NA-125 Waheed Alam and PP-150 Bilal Yaseen have alleged their voters are frightened even then they would cast votes.

They said this while addressing a press conference. Waheed Alam said, “We are doing door to door campaign and our voters are frightened. “There are banners and posters of PTI in the surroundings but our voters will vote for the PML-N." He said no one could change the loyalties of PML-N voters. He alleged, "We are not even close to a level playing field. Our voters are not being allowed to open election offices." Lahorites showed their love and support for Nawaz Sharif on July 13 and they would again shower their love on him on July 25, the electon day.” Bila Yaseen said, “We are witnessing a serious threat and biases towards a specific party. There are severe violations going on in the constituency and no one is taking action, he allleged. "People are displaying firearms and threatening our people," he added. “A baseless FIR has been lodged against our chairman and vice-chairman”, he said. “People will not vote for me or Waheed Alam, they will vote to support the democracy. We are contesting the election against powerful institutions,” Bilal Yaseen said. “We have done work for the welfare of people,” he claimed. Both candidates also invited the media to cover their campaign and see how they are dealing with the pressure and threats.