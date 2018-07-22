Top seed Chou advances to Singapore Open final

SINGAPORE: Taiwanese shuttler Chou Tien-chen powered into the finals of the Singapore Open after a thrilling 21-12, 18-21, 21-16 win over China’s Qiao Bin on Saturday.

The top seed dominated the first game of the men’s singles semifinal match, wrapping it up in just 12 minutes.

While a spirited Qiao fought back to claim the second game, Chou’s swift reflexes saw him out-rally his unseeded opponent in the rubber to secure a spot in the finals on Sunday.

He will face compatriot Hsu Jen-hao, who beat Vietnam’s Nguyen Tien Minh 21-15, 21-11.

Chou is gunning for his second title of the year after winning the German Open.

In the women’s singles, China’s Gao Fangjie exacted revenge on second seed Nitchaon Jindapol with a 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 win to advance to the finals.

Seventh seed Gao had lost to her Thai opponent at their last encounter in the Uber Cup semifinals in May.

She will take on Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi. In the women’s doubles, Japanese duo Ayako Sakuramoto and Yukiko Takahata ousted top seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand 21-17, 21-19.