Joint inter-Korea team wins mixed doubles at Korea Open

SEOUL: A joint table tennis team from the two Koreas on Saturday won the final in mixed doubles at the Korea Open, claiming the first gold in the latest instalment of sporting diplomacy on the peninsula.

Jang Woo-jin, a male player from the South, and Cha Hyo Sim, a female player from the North, defeated China 3-1 at the mixed doubles final at the international tournament held in the South’s city of Daejeon.

It was the first gold medal won by an inter-Korea sports team in nearly three decades after a women’s joint table tennis team scored a shock victory over reigning champion China in the world championship in Japan in 1991.

The Chinese pair of Wang Chuqin and Sun Yinsha won the first set 11-5 before the Korean team thrashed them 11-3, 11-4 and 11-8 in consecutive sets as some South Korean fans chanted in unison “We are one!”

Eight female and eight male table tennis players from the North, including Kim Song I — a bronze medalist at women’s singles at the 2016 Rio Summer Games — competed in the Korea Open, some jointly with Seoul’s players.

Four joint teams — men’s and women’s doubles as well as two mixed doubles — were formed. The men’s doubles team won bronze on Friday.

The two Koreas also recently announced they would field joint teams in three sports — canoeing, rowing and women’s basketball — at next month’s Asian Games to be held in Indonesia.