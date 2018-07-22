Pakistan’s Fakhar

Fakhar Zaman becomes the first Pakistani batsman to score double century in ODIs. He surpassed Saeed Anwar’s previous record for Pakistan of 194 runs.

With this brilliant performance, the young cricketer has cemented his place in cricket. The entire nation lauds Fakhar Zaman for his exceptional inning.

Shah Jan ( Kech )

Young Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman outshined in a match against Zimbabwe when he sailed the team to safe waters enabling it to register their highest score – 399. He is now the first Pakistani who have scored double century. The spark in Fakhar Zaman shows that he has the ability to excel even more.

His historic double-hundred has gained him entry into an elite club alongside the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill. Fakhar Zaman became the pride of Pakistan today.

Iftikhar Miriza ( Islamabad )