Perks and privileges

Ours is a country where there is no rule of law in place. For example, officers in different public sector organisations, who are entitled for the ‘pick and drop off’ facility misuse their official vehicles – by using the vehicle for personal trips – and cause a lot of fiscal loss to the national exchequer. Some of these officers even send their secretaries to pick their children from educational institutions.

This practice of sending the secretaries – who are government employees – instead of personal drivers has a negative effect on office work. As per rules, official vehicles should be parked on the offices’ premises after the working hours, but in this country people have no regard to rule of law. If we want to see Pakistan on the path to progress, these practices should be discouraged.

Hashim Abro ( Islamabad )