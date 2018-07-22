Nine held for creating law and order situation in election rally

Nine supporters, including two people belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and an independent candidate, were arrested for creating a law and order situation in a Malir neighbourhood on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Munir Ahmed Shaikh of District Malir said a rally was being staged by independent candidate Jan Mohammad Rind, who is contesting the election in provincial assembly constituency PS-99, and when the participants reached the limits of SITE Super Highway Police Station, PTI supporters came across them.

Both sides forced each other to remove their vehicles from the scene and exchanged hot words. Soon a scuffle broke out, leading to a law and order situation. The police immediately reached the spot and overcame the tense situation. They arrested nine persons for creating the law and order situation.

SSP Munir Shaikh said that seven of the arrested persons, including the independent candidate, were nominated in an FIR and two PTI supporters were booked in another case.

Gutka godown

The Surjani Town police raided a godown involved in the manufacturing and selling of banned Gutka.

Station House Officer Nasrullah Khan of Surjani Town Police Station said they had raided a Guthka/Mawa factory named Super Golimar situated inside a house in Jillani Town, Sector 6/B, and arrested the owner of the factory.

The factory man was identified as Mohammad Ehsaan. A large quantity of ready/packed Guthka, Mawa, betel nuts, Khatta, Choona, empty wrappers, and chemical and packing machines. An FIR has been lodged and investigations are underway.