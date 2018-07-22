Sun July 22, 2018
Karachi

PPI
July 22, 2018

Teenage girl killed in road accident

A teenage girl was killed in a road accident in Lyari area on Saturday. According to rescue sources, 18-year-old Samreen, daughter of Yar Muhammad, was hit by a speeding vehicle near the football ground in Chakiwara, as a result of which she suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was taken to Civil Hospital for an autopsy.

