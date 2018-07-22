Rao Anwar released on bail in Naqeeb murder case

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the Naqeeb Mehsud murder case ordered releasing suspended District Malir SSP Rao Anwar on Saturday after the submission of the required surety bonds.

Anwar, the key accused, and his subordinates are being tried by the ATC for allegedly killing Mehsud and three other men during a fake police encounter in Shah Latif Town on January 13.

On July 10 Anwar was granted bail in the murder case against the sum of Rs1 million. Ten days later he was granted bail in the possession of illegal arms case against the same amount.

The submission of the required surety bonds enabled the suspended police officer to obtain his release on Saturday from his residence that had been declared a sub-jail.

Next Saturday the trial court will announce its verdict on the bail pleas of four other suspended policemen who stand accused in the case, namely DSP Qamar Ahmed, ASI Saparud Hussain, head constable Khizar Hayat and Muhammad Hussain. Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates, is accused of murdering Mehsud, an aspiring model from South Waziristan, and three others, namely Muhammad Ishaque, Muhammad Sabir and Nazar Jan. Twelve other accused policemen are still at large.

The suspended SSP is also facing a case of allegedly registering a fake FIR against Mehsud and the three other men.

He was arrested on the Supreme Court’s orders on March 21, when he finally appeared at the court in Islamabad after being on the run since January, and then shifted to Karachi.

Mehsud’s father has consistently expressed a lack of confidence in the ATC judge hearing the murder case, while his counsels have repeatedly claimed that Anwar is being given special treatment, as he did not spend a single day behind bars following his arrest.

Dr Asim Hussain

The hearing of a reference pertaining to alleged corruption of more than Rs17 billion by former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain and others was adjourned to August 4, as the relevant judge is on leave.

In an informal talk with journalists, Hussain said he and his wife are both unwell and going out of the country for medical treatment. He claimed that he was not leaving willingly, but their illness is forcing them to leave.

Regarding the general elections scheduled for this Wednesday, he said it is the duty of every citizen to cast their vote. He expressed hope that his Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will return to power in Sindh.

The former minister said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been talking about equality, adding that the young leader has taken a good political stand.

He lamented that “every respectable citizen has had to face the National Accountability Bureau because of fake allegations”. Responding to a question, he said the elections will be held in a fair and transparent manner, adding that there is no possibility of rigging.