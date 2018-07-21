Pak-China military ties getting stronger: Gen Zubair

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan here on Friday celebrated the 91th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) by hosting a grand reception.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing were among the large number of people who attended the reception. It was arranged by Military, Naval and Air Attaché Major General Chen Wenrong.

In his welcome address, Chen Wenrong said since its foundation on Aug. 1, 1927, the PLA has grown into a modernized and professional multiple-services armed force with world fame as a civilized and peaceful military force that is playing its leading role for world peace.

China, he said under the great leadership of President Xi Jinping is striving hard to realize the dream of national jubilation and moving towards a shared destiny at regional and international level.

China, enhanced defence’s capability is a source of peace, stability and prosperity. His country, he said, is following a policy of non-confrontation and peaceful co-existence, he added.

He said the military relationship between the two armed forces of China and Pakistan "has always served as the pillar to our bilateral relationship."The brotherly friendship and pragmatic collaboration between the two armed forces have expanded in the field of joint exercises, personal exchanges, training, equipment as well as counter terrorism, he added.

Gen Chen assured full support to Pakistan to safeguard its national sovereignty. “We fully acknowledge and appreciate Pakistan’s efforts to fight out terrorism,” he added.

In his speech as the chief guest, Gen Zubair Hayat on behalf of all ranks of Pakistani army, congratulated all ranks of the PLA on the occasion of the celebrations of the 91th anniversary of the PLA establishment.

"Pakistan army and people of Pakistan take great pride in our deep rooted brotherly relationship with China," he said adding we are delighted on the rise of China almost all fields.

Referring to his long personal and professional association with the Chinese armed forces, General Hayat said the PLA enjoys high military’s caliber. He lauded the ongoing reforms to strengthen the Chinese armed forces.

He noted that the relations between the two armies are based on solid foundation and these kept growing with a passage of time.

General Zubair reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to ensure successful completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He assured that the Pakistan army will continue to provide complete security to the Chinese workers, who are engaged in the CPEC’s projects.

General Hayat also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to One-China policy and adopting common position on all regional and international issues.

Citing Pakistan’s resolve towards peace and stability, he said they will keep up their efforts, combating the three evils, separatism, terrorism and extremism.

Analysts and think tanks present at the reception hailed China's defense policy and its role to maintain peace and stability in the region and beyond. General Hayat along with the Ambassador Yao Jing also cut a cake on the occasion to mark the PLA’s anniversary.