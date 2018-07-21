Sat July 21, 2018
National

July 21, 2018

Corrigendum

An advertisement was published in The News on July 16, 2018 wherein the name of a political party not registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan was inadvertently carried. We regret the unintended act and hereby undertake not to repeat anything that is disallowed by the ECP guidelines regarding the forthcoming general elections. —Editor

