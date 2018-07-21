Corrigendum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An advertisement was published in The News on July 16, 2018 wherein the name of a political party not registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan was inadvertently carried. We regret the unintended act and hereby undertake not to repeat anything that is disallowed by the ECP guidelines regarding the forthcoming general elections. —Editor
An advertisement was published in The News on July 16, 2018 wherein the name of a political party not registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan was inadvertently carried. We regret the unintended act and hereby undertake not to repeat anything that is disallowed by the ECP guidelines regarding the forthcoming general elections. —Editor
Comments