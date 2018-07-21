Public demands renovation of passengers waiting shelters

Islamabad : The citizens on Friday expressing their concern over the miserable condition of passenger waiting shelters demanded their urgent overhauling from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) responsible for facilitating the federal capital residents.

The waiting sheds constructed by Civic Authority a long time ago to facilitate passengers in harsh, cold and rainy weather, are in dilapidated condition and require urgent attention to make the facility practical.

Talking to this agency, Sajjad Abbasi at Aabpara stop, appreciating the facility a blessing in all weather extremes passionately called for their maintenance and cleanliness on a war footing as the wild shrubs, wrecked sitting benches and smell of garbage forced them to wait rather outside of it.

A lady passenger, requesting not to be named, said they were happy when the facility was established as they were able to wait a van with ease while sitting. She, however, complained the space must be customized for dedicated portion for female travellers.

When contacted by this agency, CDA’s Maintenance Department official said that facilities fell under Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

An official from MCI said that their sanitation teams were working on a daily basis to clean the stops, but this is also the responsibility of the public to keep the van’s stop clean.

Responding to a question, he said Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) must ensure the removal of addicts from these shelters. ITP should also force the public service drivers to only pick up passengers from authorised stops, he added.