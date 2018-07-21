‘Ignite’ launches first batch of flagship programme ‘DigiSkills’

Islamabad : Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom through ‘Ignite’ organised an event here on Friday for the induction of the first batch of its flagship programme, DigiSkills, says a press release.

The occasion was graced by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom, Yusuf Shaikh and Secretary, Information Technology and Telecom.

DigiSkills is Pakistan’s largest online, free training programme, which aims to equip a million people across the country with digital skills to help prepare them for the future of work. These courses are designed by local industry leaders and experts in collaboration with online learning veterans at Virtual University, while other execution partners include MCOM and Semiotics.

There are a total of seven batches planned under the programme, the first batch of which will start from August 1, 2018. The first batch will offer courses in Freelancing, Digital Marketing, e-Commerce Management and Digital Literacy. Upcoming courses include SEO (Search Engine Optimization), AutoCAD, WordPress, QuickBooks, Graphics Design and Creative Writing.

In his keynote speech, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom, Yusuf Shaikh expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative. “DigiSkills is especially designed to equip participants with necessary knowledge, skills, tools and techniques to take maximum advantage of the opportunities available for freelancing, employment and entrepreneurship. Through this programme, we aspire to become number one in freelancing in the world.”

During a panel discussion at the event titled Future of Work, Yusuf Hussain, CEO Ignite stated: “DigiSkills is envisioned to become the Coursera (an online learning platform) of Pakistan. It is unique in terms of engaging and relevant content, online coaches and data analytics to increase trainee retention and course completion”. He was joined by Hisham Sarwar, Founder at Being Guru; Ms. Zia S. Hasan, a woman business owner running NShield Solutions, Ms. Abia Akram, Director Projects Special Talent Exchange Programme (STEP) & CEO National Forum of Women with Disabilities, and Asad Baig - a senior technology journalist. The moderator, Ms. Samar Hasan, Co-Founder Epiphany, highlighted the aspects of diversity and inclusion, stressing that the courses were intended for everyone - housewives, freelancers, students, TVET graduates and people with disabilities, without any pre-requisite requirement of computer knowledge.

The training courses are available at a user-friendly web portal and a comprehensive online Learning Management System at all times. Students can register in their desired courses free of cost and learn online through video lectures at their own convenience and pace. An online mechanism has also been developed to engage students and track their performance through intelligent assessment. To register, interested individuals can log on to digiskills.pk.