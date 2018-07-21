Rain, water inundation: major causes behind spread of infections

Rawalpindi : Repeated spells of heavy rainfall in this region of the country and water inundation inside and outside homes in a number of localities particularly in thickly populated areas of the city may cause contamination of water sources due to which chances of spread of a number of infections have increased.

Health experts believe that collection of heavily contaminated water in streets and houses due to heavy rainfall and the waste water flooding out of various nullahs including Nullah Leh in town may cause infections including cholera, typhoid, dysentery, gastroenteritis, hepatitis A and E, shigellosis and giardiasis, an infection in small intestine.

The contaminated water accumulated in streets and houses may carry Salmonella bacteria that cause Salmonella food poisoning and may develop diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps. Shigellosis, also known as bacillary dysentery is caused by bacteria Shigella frequently found in water polluted with human faeces. Shigella infection occurs through ingestion, faecal–oral contamination, and studies reveal that fewer than 100 bacterial cells can be enough to cause an infection and dysentery that may result in destruction of the epithelial cells of the intestinal mucosa, said Head of Department of Infectious Diseases at Holy Family Hospital Dr. Muhammad Mujeeb Khan while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He added the rainfalls and water inundation not only cause water-borne infections but also increase chances of incidences of vector-borne diseases including malaria and dengue fever and as well food-borne infections.

To avoid these infections, individuals must take extraordinary preventive measures along with keeping their living space clean and the most important thing is to keep kitchens in ideal hygienic conditions, he said.

He added it is not monsoon that can be termed as the sole culprit in spread of a number of infections instead it is lack of awareness among public that causes greater damage every year. In monsoon, only good hygienic conditions can safeguard one from infections mainly caused by contaminated water and foodstuff and following good hygiene and cleanliness keeps one healthy, he said.

He said the consumption of contaminated water and foodstuff may cause cholera, an infection in the small intestine caused by bacterium vibrio cholerae. Its main symptoms are watery diarrhoea and vomiting that can lead to rapid dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, and death in some cases.

Cholera and like infections can be avoided by using water for drinking after boiling while vegetables and fruits must not be consumed without washing with clean water, said Dr. Mujeeb. He added raw vegetables should not be eaten in the existing weather conditions instead these should be used after cooking.

Heavy rainfall and water accumulation may contaminate water at sources and there may be chances of contamination of water at tube wells so individuals must boil water before drinking to avoid health hazards, he said.

He added in case water is accumulated inside home due to heavy rainfall and flooding out of water from sewage lines, it must be wiped out immediately and the space should be washed with clean water as soon as possible to avoid infections. Inundation of contaminated water inside homes must be avoided, said Dr. Mujeeb.