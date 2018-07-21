Shangrila appoints Chef Maida as their brand ambassador

Karachi: Shangrila (Pvt.) Limited has recently appointed famous chef Maida Rahat Ali as its brand ambassador. The bilateral agreement in this effect was signed in a press conference at Hotel Ramada Creek DHA on 7th July 2018.

In light of the agreement, chef Maida would spread her expertise and skills through different activities arranged by Shangrila.

At the start of her career, considered as youngest chef, Maida is daughter of another seasoned chef Rahat Ali. Maida has got her education from Singapore and is known for her Thai foods and unique vegetable cutting skills. Her association with Pakistan’s top food brand – Shangrila, is a good omen.

Shangrila (Pvt.) Limited is considered as one of Pakistan’s well-recognized food and drink companies. It is known for its provision of tasteful, hygienic and halal drinks all over the world.

The purpose of the agreement between chef Maida and Shangrila is to provide knowledge and know-how of food and taste to the food lovers, as well.*